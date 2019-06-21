Man accused of assaulting Rockland gas station clerk faces judge

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of assaulting a gas station clerk in Rockland faced a judge on Friday.

Gomaliel Amaro pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident at the Mobil Gas Station on Market Street that was caught on camera.

Amaro claimed in court to suffer from PTSD.

He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and stay away from the alleged victim.

In a statement, a Rockland police official thanked the public for sharing video of the attack on social media.

“Officers took the information that we had and we put it out on social media and we were able to identify a picture of the subject,” Rockland police Lt. Nicholas Zeoli said. “I think in today’s day and age the police department’s do rely heavily on participation from the public and their support and social media is a great tool for that.”

