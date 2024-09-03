CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of attacking a police officer in Chelsea faced a judge Tuesday for his arraignment on multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors said Carlos Daniel Sanabria, 27, allegedly bit off a part of a police officer’s ear when he responded to a domestic dispute at the Chelsea Commons building on Friday.

Authorities said Sanabria violently attacked the officer until other officers used stun guns to subdue him.

The officer was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police took Sanabria into custody after he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The charges against Sanabria include assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Sanabria had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital to determine his competence to stand trial.

He is due back in court later this month.

