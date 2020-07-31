Man accused of attacking gay man outside his Taunton home held as dangerous

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man who allegedly attacked a gay man outside of his Taunton home late last month has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Michael Cates, 34, was arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court on charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery to intimidate based on sexual orientation, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

On June 29, police say the victim and his husband were outside their Taunton home when Cates drove by their house in an SUV, stopped, and angrily walked into their yard.

Cates then allegedly yelled a homosexual slur and punched the victim in the face twice, causing him to lose two teeth. The suspect then got back into his SUV and fled.

Investigators say the couple had a gay pride flag and rainbow sticker on their mailbox.

After conducting numerous interviews and reviewing surveillance video, police say the identified Cates and filed charges against him on July 23.

Cates is due back in court on Aug. 6.

