Man accused of attacking officer at Haymarket Station after running around naked, high on ‘K2’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Revere man who allegedly attacked a transit officer after running around Haymarket Station naked and high on K2 spice late Monday night is expected to be arraigned on assault charges.

Officers responding to a report of a naked man running around in the busway at the MBTA’s Haymarket Station about 11:30 p.m. found Julien Exantus with clothes on but behaving strangely, according to transit police.

The officers claimed Exantus yelled, “Give your life to me,” before admitting he had just smoked “a lot of K2,” also known as synthetic marijuana or Spice.

The officers attempted to subdue him when he began swinging a skateboard at a bystander, triggering a struggle that police say resulted in an officer suffering a wound to his eye that required stitches.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)