Man accused of attacking postal worker in Boston over package containing kilo of cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winchester man accused of attacking a mail carrier over a package that was found to contain more than a kilo of cocaine is now facing drug trafficking and assault charges, officials said.

Raymond Acevedo, 29, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in federal court on Boston on charges including possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and assaulting a federal postal worker, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that on Oct. 24, a postal worker tried to deliver an Express Mail package from Puerto Rico to an address in Dorchester but returned to his vehicle when he couldn’t find the person it was delivered to.

That’s when Acevedo allegedly demanded the package and began attacking the postal worker when they refused.

Officers responding to the altercation arrested Acevedo on charges of robbery and aggravated assault on a postal worker. The next day, officers opened the package and allegedly found about 1.39 kilos of cocaine inside.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)