BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is accused of attacking a stranger outside of a bakery in East Boston on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect asked the victim if he could use his cell phone at the La Sultana Bakery.

Officials say the victim responded that he did not have a phone. The victim walked out of the bakery and told police the same man came up behind him and hit him in the head with a hammer.

The victim attempted to chase after the suspect but lost him in traffic.

Police collected surveillance footage from around the area and identified the suspect as Eric Vargas, 39, of East Boston.

Vargas was arrested Wednesday night.

Vargas was arraigned in East Boston District Court on Thursday and has over half a dozen cases open.

A clinician spoke with Vargas and then went on to address the court. The clinician told the court Vargas has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is currently off medication.

The judge decided to send Vargas to Bridgewater State Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)