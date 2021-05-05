MIAMI (WHDH) — Tourists from New Hampshire say they were randomly attacked near a bus stop in Miami Beach last Friday.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson were in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue when they say a man got up from a bench and began to punch them.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day,” Dill said. “Beautiful day, a beautiful week and all of the sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh. He punched me in the eye. I have a black eye.”

The tourists went to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Miami Beach police identified the suspect as Michael Albert, 36, who they say was the same person seen dancing to music at the bus stop moments before he attacked the couple.

Police said they are actively searching for Albert, who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

