Man accused of attacking woman, grabbing stroller facing criminal charges

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man accused of assaulting a mother as she was walking with her baby in Cambridge last week and will bring criminal charges against him, officials said.

Officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the 34-year-old Somerville resident, whose name has not been released. Once he is released from the hospital, police say he will face several charges including assault and battery and kidnapping, according to Cambridge police.

“This man got in her face and started pushing a cellphone in her face,” said Jeremy Warnick, of the Cambridge Police Department. “He ultimately hit her in the face with the cellphone. Follow that up with an altercation in which she was trying to create some space. He grabbed on to her stroller. She pulled the stroller away from him and he fled.”

The woman and her 1-year-old child were not hurt.

Police say the suspect was barefoot at the time of the incident.

It is not clear when he will appear in court.

