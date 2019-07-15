Man accused of attacking woman, grabbing stroller to undergo medical evaluation

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly attacked a woman walking with her baby in Cambridge Tuesday morning has been taken into custody and is undergoing a medical evaluation.

Officers carrying out a warrant for the arrest of the 34-year-old Somerville resident, whose name has not been released, took the man into custody on several charges including, assault and battery and kidnapping, according to a release issued by Cambridge police.

“This man got in her face and started pushing a cellphone in her face,” said Jeremy Warnick, of the Cambridge Police Department. “He ultimately hit her in the face with the cellphone. Follow that up with an altercation in which she was trying to create some space. He grabbed on to her stroller. She pulled the stroller away from him and he fled.”

The woman and her 1-year-old child were not hurt.

Police say the suspect was barefoot at the time of the incident.

It is not clear when he will appear in court.

