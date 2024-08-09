WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man accused of attacking a Worcester Public Library employee with a skateboard appeared in court Friday.

Harry Frotman was arrested Thursday after he allegedly hit a library worker in an unprovoked attack at the main library on Salem Street, investigators said.

The employee was struck in the back of the head and fell unconscious, as seen on surveillance video, prosecutors said in court. The employee was then taken to the hospital.

Frotman was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

City officials said all public libraries were closed Friday so staff could debrief.

Some locals were disappointed when they were met with locked doors and closed signs.

“I was going to get my favorite author — another one of her books,” said Diane Perotto.

A judge set Frotman’s bail at $10,000 and ordered him to stay away from all Worcester Public Libraries.

“What was in the mind of the person who got attacked and what was in the mind of the person who did the attacking?” said Barbara Lugo, a library patron.

City officials said all Worcester Public Library branches will open at normal operating hours Saturday.

