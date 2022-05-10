BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took a man into custody Tuesday days after a shocking attempted kidnapping in Burlington.

Tyler Healey, 23, who has ties to Newton and Waltham was arrested in Winthrop and brought into the Burlington Police Department in handcuffs after he was arrested in connection with the incident that took place on the side of the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday night, according to police. He is now facing multiple charges.

Officers launched an investigation after they received a 911 call from a woman that night who said she was driving home from work when she believed she saw another woman being dragged away on foot by a male suspect shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said. During the attack, investigators say Healey groped the victim and pulled off her shirt.

Healey then fled on foot and climbed over a fence at the public works department after a good Samaritan pulled over to assist the victim and called 911, police said.

In the 911 call, the victim confirmed that she didn’t know the suspect. She was able to get away and police located her upon arrival moments later.

“I really have to thank the victim in this case and the 911 caller,” said police Chief Thoman Browne. “The victim, as I’m sure you’ve seen in the video, put up the fight of her life.”

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told 7NEWS that she was leaving work when she noticed him following her. She said she did her best to fight him off because she feared for her life. She suffered bumps and bruises but she was not seriously injured.

She added that she is now afraid to leave her apartment.

Investigators said they do believe the attack was random.

Healey is due to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Wednesday on four charges including attempted kidnapping and assault with an attempt to rape.

“What I’m hoping this does is puts a wakeup call for all of us, myself included, that we need to be viligant, that this was a crime of opportunity and we need to make sure we take these opportunities away from people like that,” Browne said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This was the moment he was brought into the police station Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HFxf9lBhZj — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) May 10, 2022

Burlington Police detectives this afternoon arrested a male suspect in connection with Sunday evening’s attempted kidnapping. Additional details will be coming as soon as they are available. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) May 10, 2022

