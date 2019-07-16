MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the beating of a barbershop customer.

Officers patrolling the area of Beech and Laurel streets spotted John Cedeno-Santana Monday night and took him into custody without incident after confirming that Cedeno-Santana had a warrant out for his arrest, police said.

A surveillance camera reportedly captured Cedeno-Santana follow a man into Eddy’s Barbershop on June 29, head to a customer getting his haircut and then punch and hit the customer before dragging him outside.

Cedeno-Santana is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on second-degree assault charges.

