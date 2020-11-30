Man accused of beating father’s cat to death with frying pan on Thanksgiving

(WHDH) — A Maine man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he beat his father’s cat to death with a frying pan on Thanksgiving.

Ryan T. Carleton, 43, of Piscataquis County, is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Authorities found the dead cat after Carleton’s father called police on Thursday around 7 a.m. to report his son seemed “out if it” and that he was acting violent, an affidavit obtained by the news outlet indicated.

Carleton’s father told police that he feared for his safety after discovering a bloody cast iron frying pan in the room where his son was staying, according to the affidavit.

Carleton was released from jail on Wednesday for the third time in a month.

Carleton’s parents reportedly said their son should have not been released due to his “violent and drunken behavior.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)