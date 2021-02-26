Man accused of brandishing pellet gun during road rage incident faces judge

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham man accused of brandishing a pellet gun during a road rage incident in Medford was arraigned on an assault charge on Friday.

Patrick Ingemi, 32, is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon after a woman said he waived what appeared to be a gun at her during a road rage incident, officials said.

The woman told state police that she was exiting Interstate 93 southbound on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary when another vehicle tried to merge into her lane of travel

The driver then allegedly brandished what appeared to be a handgun, state police said.

Troopers responding to the incident found Ingemi in the vehicle in the area of Main Street near the Medford Police Station.

They stopped him and conducted an investigation, resulting in the discovery of a pellet gun consistent in appearance with an actual handgun, state police said.

Ingemi was then arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, state police added.

He was arraigned in Somerville District Court on Friday.

