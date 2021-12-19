CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing a dog from a parked car in Cambridge earlier this year is slated to appear in court on Monday.

Kyle Gariepy, 29, of Boston, was arrested in May on charges of larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering into a vehicle to commit a felony.

Officers responding to Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Friday were told someone, later identified as Gariepy, broke into a parked car and took a 13-month-old German Short Haired Pointer named Titus, police said. Gariepy was caught on camera walking the dog over the Boston University Bridge.

And when a 7NEWS crew was filming at the scene of the alleged theft later in the day, they saw Titus with Gariepy walking by. They stopped Gariepy, and he said the alleged theft was a misunderstanding.

“He was just barking in the car and I walked past the car and I thought it was supposed to be a dog I was dog walking,” Gariepy said. “It wasn’t a kidnapping it was just a simple mistake.”

But police said Gariepy never called them or the owner, whose phone number was on Titus’ dog tags. Gariepy said he tried to call but the phone was broken.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)