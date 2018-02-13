BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A man is facing several charges after authorities say he broke into his wife’s Brockton home early Tuesday morning and set it on fire.

Matt Eldredge was ordered held without bail after being arraigned in Brockton District Court on arson, breaking and entering, and assault and battery charges.

Officials arrested Eldredge after being called to the Highland Street home around 2:30 a.m for a report of fire.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Eldredge pour gasoline on the home’s front and back entrances. He then allegedly sparked a fire.

The blaze caused $40,000 in damages, state fire officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

7News learned that Eldredge’s wife recently broke off their marriage.

The fire is under investigation. Eldredge is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)