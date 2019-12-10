Man accused of brutally murdering Boston doctors yanked out of court after threatening prosecutor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of murdering a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo was yanked out of court Tuesday morning after threatening a prosecutor.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, of Chelsea, walked into court and started verbally assaulting Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney John Pappas, who has presided over the prosecution’s double murder case.

“Yo Pappas, you better hope I never get out of jail,” Teixeira could be heard saying.

He was then quickly grabbed by court officers after he made derogatory remarks about Pappas’ wife.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the Macallen Building on Dorchester Avenue, has previously pleaded not guilty to murdering Lina Bolanos and Richard Field on May 5, 2017.

The jury was not present at the time of the outburst. They began deliberating on Monday after lawyers made their closing arguments.

During part of an hour-and-a-half police interview that was played in court last week, Teixeira told investigators that he was having an affair with Bolanos and that Field stabbed his fiancee to death after walking in on them.

Teixeira also claimed he killed Field in an act of self-defense.

Multiple people who were called to the murder scene testified during the trial that Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape before Teixeira allegedly stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

After the outburst, the judge ruled Teixeira can no longer be present during court proceedings.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether the outburst will result in additional charges.

