NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing a burglary charge after police say he stole from a barbershop in Nashua, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Officers responding to Made Men Barbershop on West Pearl Street for a reported burglary in-progress around 12:20 a.m. learned the suspect had fled the scene and stole several items, according to Nashua police.

They reviewed surveillance video of the suspect and a short time later located Luis Maldonado-Arroyo, 41, in the area wearing some of the same clothing as the suspect, police said.

He was also allegedly in possession of an item that was taken from the business.

Maldonado-Arroyo was placed under arrest and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a burglary charge.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

