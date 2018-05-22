Man accused of burglarizing Gronk’s home held on charges connected to crime spree

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of taking part in a robbery at Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home was arraigned Tuesday on separate charges in connection with a March crime spree that went through Wilmington, Tewksbury and Andover.

Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, pleaded not guilty in Woburn District Court to a slew of charges, including larceny, destruction of property and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Denn is accused of crashing a stolen truck through a Wilmington business, breaking into a Tewksbury gas station and slamming into a home in Andover.

Evidence recovered at the scene of the Andover crash helped determine that all three incidents were linked, authorities said.

Denn was arrested earlier this month in Maine when he was allegedly caught trying to force his way into a home in Chesterville.

Denn and two others allegedly broke into Gronkowski’s Foxborough home while he was away at the Super Bowl in February. The trio stole hundreds of dollars worth of items, according to police. Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, and Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxborough, were also arrested in connection with the crime.

Denn was ordered held on $7,500 bail.

