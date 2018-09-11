Man accused of burying dog alive released on $1,000 bail

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Northbridge man accused of burying a dog alive earlier this week was released on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment on an animal cruelty charge on Tuesday.

Richard Piquard was arrested after police say he buried an 18-year-old Shih Tzu named Chico alive on Sunday before Kaylee Belanger found the pet in the woods under a rock and called 911.

“I lifted the rock up and you can see a little bit of fur when I did that,” she said. “He was under there and my fiancee screamed, ‘He’s breathing, he’s alive.'”

The dog was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital Hospital in Grafton but had to be euthanized, according to the Northbridge Police Department.

“It was awful. He was crying, wheezing, and covered in dirt,” she said. “His mouth was completely full of dirt.”

Belanger says she grew suspicious when Piquard told her that he buried Chico after the animal stopped breathing.

Northbridge Police Chief Walter Warchol was left shocked by the whole incident.

“In my 41 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Piquard is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 26.

