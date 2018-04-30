PORTLAND, OR (WHDH) — An Oregon man is accused of buying and reselling stolen toys and Lego sets.

Raji Afife Azar, 40, was arrested after trying to buy $13,000 worth of stolen merchandise from undercover officers, police said.

Azar would allegedly recruit others to steal the toys and Lego sets before buying the items and reselling them online for a profit.

Neighbor Donald Meyer said he had no idea anything unusual was going on.

“That’s amazing,” he said after being informed of the operation. “That’s kind of a big-time operation, looking at that.”

Azar is facing several charges, including theft and computer crime.

