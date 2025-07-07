WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Clinton man was arrested and is accused of carjacking someone at a West Boylston Dairy Queen drive-through.

Cameron Suarez, 26, of Clinton, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, police responded to the Dairy Queen on West Boylston Street in West Boylston for reports of an armed robbery and carjacking.

Upon arrival, police say a 55-year-old victim reported while waiting in line, the suspect went to their driver side window and knocked on the glass.

The victim rolled down her window, and that’s when the suspect, later identified as Suarez, told her he had a gun and was going to shoot her if she didn’t get out of the car, police said.

Police said Suarez took hold of the victim and forcefully removed her from the vehicle, throwing her on the ground and drove off.

Suarez was later seen in Worcester and Leicester. Police say after failing to stop, the car stopped on Hartwell Road in Oxford and Suarez was taken into custody.

Suarez was reportedly on probation at the time of the alleged crime, and is charged with carjacking, robbery and assault, and battery.

