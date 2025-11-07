A man was arrested after a violent carjacking in Boston Thursday night, when a rideshare driver said she was nearly strangled by a passenger who then stole her car and took off, according to Boston police and a witness.

Christopher Dawking, 24, of Boston, was arrested and charged with strangulation/suffocation, carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Dawking appeared in court on Friday. He’ll be held in custody until a dangerous hearing next week.

Police responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a carjacking at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to police, “the victim stated she had picked up the suspect in Cambridge. The assault occurred when the vehicle stopped at Massachusetts Ave. and Columbus Ave. intersection, where she felt a cord or wire tighten around her neck, obstructing her breathing.”

