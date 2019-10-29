Man accused of causing crash that killed Mass. state trooper escorted out of courtroom following outburst

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of causing a crash on the Mass. Pike in Charlton that killed a state trooper in 2016 was escorted out of a Worcester courtroom following an outburst Tuesday morning.

David Njuguna was appearing in Worcester Superior Court for final arguments in the trial stemming from the death of 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy when he began speaking out of turn.

The judge ordered him to stop but when he refused, he was removed from the courtroom.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” Njuguna could be heard saying as officers escorted him out of the room. “Why are you people lying about everything?”

Authorities say Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation when his cruiser was hit by Njuguna’s vehicle on March 16, 2016.

Njuguna, who was returning from a medicinal marijuana dispensary, allegedly had THC in his system when he crashed into the cruiser.

His defense attorney says Njuguna was not impaired by marijuana but suffered a medical event that caused him to swerve into Clardy’s cruiser.

