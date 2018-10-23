Man accused of causing fatal car crash into Newton restaurant takes stand, breaks silence

WOBURN, MASS. (AP) - The man accused in a deadly car crash into a Newton restaurant broke his silence Tuesday about what happened back in 2016.

Bradford Casler testified in his own defense.

Using a walker, the 57-year-old slowly made his way up to the witness stand.

This is the first time Casler is publicly speaking since crashing his car into Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in 2016, killing Gregory Morin and Eleanor Miele, who were customers inside.

“It haunts me every day. I don’t know what happened. I just don’t remember,” Casler said.

The defense began by introducing Casler, a former commercial real estate broker whose mother just died last week.

“I was the primary health caregiver. That was my responsibility, my joy,” Casler said.

Casler told the jury he’s suffered from multiple sclerosis for more than 30 years.

“My father did have it, prior to his death. My younger brother has MS,” he said.

Casler described what he remembers about the fatal crash.

“I was driving. I felt weird. My body felt strange to me, which has not happened before, and I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Casler said he had a valid license and a handicap placard and on days he didn’t feel well, he would not drive, but that it was his choice.

“I was never advised not to drive,” he said.

The judge told jurors to ignore that comment.

The prosecution hammered Casler, saying he reported debilitating leg pain and problems remembering things to a nurse three months before the crash.

“If it happens when you’re behind the wheel of a car, you would agree that could be a serious problem,” said prosecutor Christopher Tarrant.

“Potentially,” Casler said.

“But you choose to drive anyway,” Tarrant asked.

“I control myself,” Casler said.

