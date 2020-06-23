Man accused of committing lewd act in front of 3-year-old at Westport beach

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing lewdness charges after exposing and fondling himself in front of several people, including a 3-year-old, at a public beach in Westport on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person masturbating at Cherry and Webb Beach at 11:20 a.m. were told the man had been exposing and fondling himself in front of several women, moving his chair back from the water and then closer to them and a mother with a 3-year-old, police said.

The women allegedly gave police videos of the incident.

Officers allegedly approached the man and saw him sitting in a beach chair with his hands in his lap. Michael Couto, 49, of Westport, was charged with open and gross lewdness.

