Man accused of committing lewd act in front of woman on Commuter Rail train

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Haverhill man who allegedly committed a lewd act in front of a woman while on a Commuter Rail train on Christmas Eve, officials said.

Officers responding to Andover station for a report of a disorderly man spoke with a woman who said she witnessed 27-year-old Andy Hernandez staring intently at her as he committed a lewd act, according to the Transit Police Department.

Hernandez was said to be seated close to the woman as he traveled on the Haverhill Line between the Ballardville and Malden stops.

During the booking process, police say they learned that there was a warrant in existence for Hernandez’s arrest out of Haverhill District Court for motor vehicle violations.

Hernandez is facing a charge of open and gross lewdness.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)