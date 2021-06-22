HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of crashing into multiple vehicles at a crowded Hampton Beach and nearly hitting a sheriff’s deputy, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered no bail for the 24-year-old man, who pleaded not guilty Monday to felony criminal mischief and reckless conduct charges, and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of multiple accidents and disobeying police.

The man, who was arrested Sunday, was represented in Rockingham County Superior Court by the local public defender’s office. The voice mailbox was full and wasn’t accepting messages Tuesday.

A police report said the man was driving up the middle of the road and even on the sidewalk through traffic, Seacoastonline.com reported.

Police said they saw him strike a number of vehicles and drive the wrong way on one street. A Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy got out of his cruiser and waved his hands to try to stop the man, who then drove around him, causing the deputy to jump out of the way, the report said.

The man fled after crashing into a dumpster and was taken into custody, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)