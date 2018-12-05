Man accused of crashing stolen cab before jumping off Boston bridge held on high bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A man accused of breaking into a building and crashing a stolen taxi cab in Boston before jumping into the Fort Point Channel early Wednesday morning has been ordered held on $10,000 bail.

William Thoresen, 29, of Shirley, pleaded not guilty in Boston Municipal Court to a slew of charges including carjacking, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, two counts of willful and malicious destruction of property, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing personal injury.

Officers conducting a traffic stop in the area of 294 Congress St. were approached by a frantic witness who said a person had just jumped off of the Fort Point Bridge around 2:45 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers, along with the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit, EMTs and firefighters, began searching the area when they found Thoresen with his shirt off and pulled him from the water, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Prior to jumping into the water, police said Thoresen stole a cab after forcing the driver out of the vehicle near South Station. He then allegedly put the cab in reverse and struck the driver with the still opened taxi door before putting it into drive and hitting another cab that was stopped in front of it.

The driver reportedly declined medical attention.

Thoresen then drove the stolen cab to the bridge, where he got out of the vehicle and jumped off the eastern side railing, according to police.

An investigation also revealed that Thoresen had allegedly broken into a building located at 201 South St. and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside before fleeing the area on foot and stealing the cab.

During his late-afternoon arraignment, a court doctor who examined Thoresen and questioned his ability to understand the proceedings said he has a long history of heroin and crack abuse.

Thoresen is slated to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

