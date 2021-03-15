DELAND, Fla. (WHDH) — A Florida man is accused of beating his 77-year-old grandfather with a baseball bat before fatally stabbing him with a large butcher knife and cutting off both his ears in DeLand Saturday evening.

Deputies responding to a reported stabbing on Lake Mack Drive around 6:40 p.m. met with 30-year-old Kolby Allen Parker who initially reported that his grandfather, Ronal Wells, Sr., came at him with a knife during a confrontation that broke out while the two were smoking marijuana, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Parker reportedly told deputies that he was able to disarm Wells and use the knife against him.

Wells was found dead on the front porch of the home with apparent stab wounds.

While talking with responding deputies, Parker pulled two human ears from his pants pocket, which were later discovered to be those of Wells, the sheriff’s office said.

Parker then allegedly became violent toward the deputies, attacking and fighting them and trying to disarm them.

He was placed under arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.

Detectives arrived on the scene and executed a search warrant for the property.

They reportedly found a baseball bat in the corner of the porch with what appeared to be blood-like stains, as well as a large butcher knife on the kitchen table and dripped blood on the kitchen floor.

Parker later confessed to hitting his grandfather multiple times in the head with the baseball bat before stabbing him with the butcher knife numerous times, the sheriff’s office said.

He also allegedly admitted to cutting off Wells’ ears and stated he wanted his grandfather to be with his dead grandmother.

Parker was additionally charged with second-degree murder — domestic violence and was booked with no bond.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)