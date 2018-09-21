WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a library in Winchester before attacking an elderly intervener back in February has been indicted by a Middlesex Superior Court grand jury.

Jeffrey Yao, 24, of Winchester, was indicted Thursday on the charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder a person over the age of 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

He is expected to appear in Middlesex Superior Court Friday morning for an arraignment.

Prosecutors say Yao approached 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker from behind in the Winchester Public Library’s reading room on Feb. 24, where he stabbed her as many as 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Stryker managed to get up and ran towards the door but Yao followed her and continued attacking, prosecutors added.

Yao then allegedly stabbed 77-year-old Lester Taber as he tried to intervene.

Styker was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

