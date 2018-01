Man accused of digging up body in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police made an arrest Monday night after locating the body of a man inside a Worcester home.

Authorities said they made the discovery on Valley Hill Drive.

The man has not yet been identified, and the medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Police said 32-year-old Xavier Broughton was placed under arrest for disinterment of a human body – digging up a body – and misleading a police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)