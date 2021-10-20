BOSTON (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man was ordered to be held without bail Wednesday in connection with the deadly double stabbing of two women in Dorchester last May.

Marcus Chavis was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty, stemming from the double homicide that took place in a Taft Street home, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

On the morning of May 2, prosecutors told the court that Chavis called a relative to say that something “hurt” and that the relative should come and get his two children from the home where he and 28-year-old Fatima Yasin lived.

According to the district attorney, they moved into that home on Taft Street at the invitation of 42-year-old Jahaira DeAlto after relocating from New York. DeAlto was a well-known transgender rights activist who already lived there.

Concerned, the relative began driving to Massachusetts and two hours later, police received a 911 call from Yasin’s phone but they say she was unable to speak.

When the operator called back, Chavis answered and told them he had stabbed his wife between what was described as “bouts of frantic hyperventilating.”

Upon their arrival at the home, officers found Chavis outside the home with fresh blood on him. Inside they found the couple’s children pleading for help and Yasin was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

DeAlto was dead in her bedroom with a knife wound to the neck, according to investigators and a small dog was also found in the room suffering from a severe stab wound. The dog underwent surgery at Angell Animal Medical Center and survived.

“The lives of two women have been violently stolen, the lives of two innocent children forever altered, and the families and communities they belonged to are left to pick up the pieces,” Rollins said. “Ms. DeAlto’s murder has shaken the entire LGBTQ+ community and supporters who had the opportunity to behold the incredible light she brought to the world. As an advocate for transgender rights and victims of domestic violence, she was a leader whose loss is felt across communities.”

Police recovered a bloodstained kitchen knife at the scene.

Chavis was already being held without bail prior to this arraignment. He is due back in court on Nov. 30.

The victims of any crime, including domestic violence, should call 911 in an emergency. SafeLink, a statewide domestic violence hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24 hours a day in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601. It also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages.

Help is also available for members of our LGTBQ+ community experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901. Transgender individuals living in Massachusetts who are in immediate need of critical financial assistance can apply for assistance from the Transgender Emergency Fund at https://transemergencyfund.org/.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)