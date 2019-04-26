Man accused of dragging, brutally beating woman on cruise ship arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New York man accused of brutally beating a woman outside of a cabin on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship off the coast of New Jersey was arrested Friday when it docked in Boston, officials said.

Adam Damian Panetta, 45, of Farmingville, was arraigned Friday evening in federal court in Boston on charges including assault and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Panetta was observed on surveillance video Thursday pulling a woman by her hair down a full-length hallway on the ship, according to a charging document. When the woman slapped Panetta in an attempt to defend herself, he allegedly punched her twice in the side of her head with a closed fist. The woman is said to have fallen to the ground and appeared unconscious.

Panetta then allegedly entered a cabin and left the woman on the floor in the hallway. After about one minute, Panetta came out of the cabin and leaned down to the woman, who was unresponsive, according to the document. When the woman tried to crawl into the cabin, Panetta allegedly kicked her twice in the buttocks before following her into the room.

The charging document indicates that the two left the room a short while later with the woman holding a white towel over her head, which appeared to be stained with blood.

When they arrived at the ship’s medical center, prosecutors say the woman was treated for her injuries, which included swelling on the right side of her head, as well as a laceration that required five stitches.

Panetta was taken into custody when the ship arrived into the port of Boston.

The incident remains under investigating.

