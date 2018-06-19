Man accused of driving drunk in Wareham trailer park with 3 child passengers

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Onset man accused of driving drunk through a Wareham trailer park with three young children in the car is expected to face a judge Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man driving children about 5 p.m. Monday spotted the suspect vehicle pull into the parking area of trailer #9 and a woman quickly removing three children from the car, Wareham police said in a press release issued Tuesday.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, James Minta, 46, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, three counts of child endangerment while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to police.

The children involved were uninjured and the Department of Children and Families has been notified of the situation.

Minta is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)