Man accused of dumping buckets of feces on people in series of random attacks

(WHDH) — A man is facing assault charges after authorities say he dumped waste-and-feces filled buckets on five people in a serious of random attacks.

Samuel Opoku, 23, was arrested Tuesday night in downtown Toronto after police shared his photo on social media with a caption that read, “This man is alleged to be throwing feces on people.”

Opoku is facing five counts of assault with a weapon and five mischief-related charges in the incidents, many of which occurred on college campuses, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Opoku’s most recent bucket attack happened late Monday night near the University of Toronto, police said. He allegedly walked up to a woman and poured “liquefied fecal matter” all over her.

“A young girl had a bucket of waste, feces, dumped on her,” a police officer told The Star. “I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting.”

Other attacks allegedly carried out by Opoku happened over the weekend and late last week at York University, as well as at the University of Toronto.

In another incident, Opoku reportedly walked into a library and doused two unsuspecting people seated at a table with a bucket of feces.

A motive for the attacks was not immediately clear.

Opoku was slated to be arraigned Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

