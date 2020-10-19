Man accused of dumping used needles on Gov. Charlie Baker’s property

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has filed a restraining order against a man who allegedly dumped several used needles on Gov. Charlie Baker’s property late last month.

First Lady Laura Baker on Monday testified during a virtual hearing that a large demonstration outside of her Swampscott home grew out of control when protesters set up shop on the front lawn.

“I did learn that they had discarded a bunch of which they claim were used needles that they picked up from ‘Methadone Mile’ and discarded them right in front of our house in front of the front door,” Massachusetts’ first lady told a Lynn District Court judge.

The first lady called the incident “incredibly frightening” and said she was left to pick up the needles by herself.

She also asked the judge to file a restraining order against one particular man who appeared to the be the group’s leader.

“I’m afraid that it’s going to create some sort of physical harm to me or my family,” the first lady added.

The judge issued a year-long harassment order against the man in question.

The unnamed individual has since appealed the ruling, arguing that he was simply exercising his freedom of speech.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)