Man accused of exposing himself inside Georgetown businesses

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Georgetown man is facing criminal charges after police say he walked into two businesses over the weekend and exposed himself to people who were inside.

Officers investigating two reports of indecent exposure occurring at local businesses on Sunday arrested Zachary Benas after learning that he had exposed himself, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

“I want to thank the brave victims involved in this incident for immediately calling the police as well as the officers for their quick response to apprehend this individual and protect our community,” Georgetown Police Chief Donald Cudmore said in a statement. “These senseless acts place all of us in fear and it is important to contact the police immediately so we can take action and apprehend the offender(s).”

Benas is charged with indecent exposure and open and gross lewdness.

Anyone with information on the alleged incidents is asked to contact Georgetown police at 978-352-5700.

