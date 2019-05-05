Man accused of exposing himself on Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Lynn man is facing criminal charges after police say he exposed himself repeatedly to beachgoers.

Officers investigating a report of indecent exposure at Newcomb Hollow Beach around 10:45 a.m. arrested a man standing on the dunes exposing himself to people below, according to Wellfleet police.

The man is currently being held on $10,000 bail.

He is facing two counts of open and gross lewdness.

The incident is currently under investigation.

