Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Panera Bread turns himself in

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old New Hampshire man who investigators say exposed himself to a woman at Panera Bread in Hingham last year surrendered to police Monday.

Craig S. Pasco, of Wentworth, is accused of exposing himself to a woman inside the Derby Street restaurant on Oct. 23.

The victim told investigators that Pasco sat down at a table across from her and made sexual gestures as he stared at her, according to the Hingham Police Department.

As Pasco drove away from the restaurant, a friend who was with the woman was able to record his license plate. An arrest warrant was issued but police were unable to locate him.

Pasco was arrested in the front lobby of the Hingham police station. He was booked on charges including open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Pasco has since been arraigned and released on $500 bail. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and the restaurant.

He is due back in court in April.

