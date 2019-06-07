Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Salem MBTA station arrested on lewdness charge

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a lewdness incident at the MBTA’s Salem Station.

A woman called transit officers on Jan. 24 to report that a man had just exposed himself to her on the fifth floor of the MBTA station’s parking garage and requested a sex act, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as Steven Ford, 44, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

