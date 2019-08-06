Man accused of exposing himself to women on Hull beach arrested on lewdness charge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man accused of exposing himself to two women at Nantasket Beach on Monday was arrested the following day.

Officers responded to reports of indecent exposure on the beach in the area of Alden Street and Beach Avenue but could not find the suspect in question, according to police.

A beachgoer took a picture of the man before he left and provided it to the officers as evidence.

After releasing the photo, police were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Michael Fitzgerald.

He was released on $2,040 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on a felony charge of open and gross lewdness.

