DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to two different women in two different parking lots in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

Noah Garris, 25, of New Bedford, is facing charges including open and gross lewdness, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Garris allegedly exposed himself to the victims while at retail parking lots, police said.

He was taken into custody at his home after investigators gathered statements and vehicle information, and reviewed surveillance video.

“I applaud my patrol officers, detectives, and dispatchers for the quick identification and arrest of this sick individual. There is absolutely no place for this brazen and predatory behavior in our town,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque said in a statement.

It’s not clear when Garris will be called to court.

