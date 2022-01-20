KANSAS CITY, Miss. (WHDH) — A man is accused of fatally beating a woman and assaulting her 4-year-old girl daughter in Kansas City, Missouri last Saturday.

Jose E. Escalante-Corchado, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to Wabash Avenue to check the welfare of a resident found a 24-year-old woman dead in a bathtub and a 4-year-old girl suffering from severe trauma to her head, Baker said.

The child remains in critical condition.

A previous 911 call had come that day from the victim’s phone number, Baker said.

Blood was found throughout the residence’s main floor as well as a boot print that matched a pair of boots that belonged to Escalante-Corchado, Baker added.

Detectives reportedly learned that Escalante-Corchado’s truck was in the area of the crime scene on the day of the crime.

A surveillance video additionally showed a man in the area of the victim’s residence running south then getting into a white truck that soon pulls into a gas station, Baker said. Escalante-Corchado allegedly told detectives that was him at the gas station.

Escalante-Corchado also acknowledged that he knew the victim and her daughter, Baker said.

He is being held without bond.

