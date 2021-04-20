Man accused of fatally cutting man’s head, neck in NH indicted on murder charge

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of repeatedly beating and cutting the head and neck of another man has been indicted on a murder charge, officials announced Tuesday.

Hassan Sapry, 23, formerly of Laconia, is facing charges including murder, falsifying physical evidence, and second-degree murder for recklessly causing 58-year-old Wilfred Guzman’s death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times,” New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young said in a news release.

Guzman was murdered on April 18, 2019, at his home in Laconia, according to Young.

An autopsy reportedly revealed that he died from blunt and sharp force injuries to his head.

Sapry is slated to be arraigned on May 12 in Belknap County Superior Court.

He is currently being held without bail.

