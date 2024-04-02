BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton early Sunday morning that left his brother dead has been arrested in Maine, officials announced Tuesday.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Lewiston, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Brockton District Court at a later date.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Sunday found Sederick Abreu, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26, were arrested and charged with accesory to murder, the Plymouth County District Attorney said. Neither are believed to be the person who pulled the trigger.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

