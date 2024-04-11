BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton in March that left his brother dead was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, was arrested on April 2 at around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Lewiston, Maine, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

On March 31, at around 2:15 a.m., police officers responding to a reported shooting at 36 Hoover Ave. found Sedrick Abreu, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, the district attorney’s office said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say Abreu was the one who pulled the trigger, killing his brother. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and several other charges.

According to prosecutors, Abreu got into a verbal argument with his brother after a family party. The fight soon turned physical, and the brothers were pulled apart, prosecutors said.

Abreu then allegedly fired a gun into his brother’s room and drove away in his mother’s car, headed to Maine.

A 24-year-old and a 26-year-old were also arrested and charged with accessory to murder, but the district attorney’s office said neither of them pulled the trigger.

Abreu is set to be back in court in May.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)