CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife in Chelsea last week faced a judge Monday.

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, of Chelsea, was charged with first-degree murder following his arrest Friday.

Chelsea police said Melissa Janvier Pablo, 32, was crossing the street on Central Avenue Friday morning when she was shot.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, but died from her injuries, police said.

The shooter was seen running from the area and fleeing in a car, officials said. Pablo was arrested later that day.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He is expected back in court next month.

