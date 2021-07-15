SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who fatally shot his roommate during an argument inside a Somerville home is set to face a judge Thursday, officials said.

Edson Moreno, 26, of Somerville, is slated to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino.

A woman hid inside the closet of the two-family home on Ware Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to call 911 and tell dispatchers that her brother had been shot by his roommate, Ryan said.

“She was able to give them a fairly detailed account,” Ryan continued. “Officers were clearly prepared; had already had emergency personnel dispatched to provide assistance.”

First responders found Moreno outside the home with a handgun in his hand, according to officials. He reportedly placed the gun on the ground at the direction of police.

“He was instructed by officers to put down the gun,” Ryan explained. “To my understanding, after one or two times of the officers telling him that, he did in fact do that. He was then secured by the officers.”

Officers entered the residence and found the victim, identified as Robert Favreau, 22 of Cambridge, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First aid was rendered but Favreau was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Moreno was a resident of the home and that Favreau had been staying with him for several months.

They allegedly got into a verbal altercation that escalated to a point where Moreno shot Favreau.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone stressed that the community is safe.

“Rest assured, we’re a safe community,” he said. “We’ll continue to deploy resources as we do often and intensify those resources so you feel comfortable and safe in your neighborhood.”

An investigation remains ongoing, and officials say Moreno is expected to face additional charges.

