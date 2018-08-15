WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of a deadly double shooting involving a police sergeant in Weymouth is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, of Brockton, is accused of killing Sgt. Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams on July 15.

He was arraigned last month and ordered held without bail.

Chesna found Lopes vandalizing a home on Burton Terrace around 8 a.m. on July 15 after he fled from a crash near South Shore Hospital, according to police.

Lopes threw a “large rock” roughly half the size of a basketball at Chesna from about 10 feet away, knocking him to the ground, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor told the court during Lopes’ arraignment.

Lopes proceeded to commandeer Chesna’s firearm, stood over him and fired about 10 rounds at his head, legs and torso, court documents indicated.

When Weymouth officer Sean Murphy responded to the scene, he found Lopes holding Chesna’s gun and fired at him, striking him in the leg, police said.

Lopes fled toward nearby Torrey Street, where he fired three rounds through Adams’ picture window, hitting her as she stood in her sunroom, according to prosecutors.

Lopes was taken into custody in the area of 100 Torrey Street with Chesna’s firearm in hand, police said. The weapon was said to be empty and evidence suggested Lopes fired “15 or 16” rounds in total.

